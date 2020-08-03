Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Liz) Burke (née Ward), Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Burke, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at home with her family after a long illness bravely borne to the end. Pre-deceased by her husband Martin and son Thomas. A cherished Mother, deeply mourned by her sons Fr. Sean and Liam, her daughter Maureen and her partner Seamus, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning (4th August) from her home to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong for requiem Mass at 11am. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, the funeral mass will be restricted to 40 people. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Gerry Rooney, 5 Noremount, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kinlough, Leitrim



Rooney (5 Noremount, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim) 1st August 2020, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father Emma and John, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Aidan, Francis, Dermot and Anthony, sisters Majella and Jeanette, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Alanna, grandchildren Megan, Cillian, James, Darragh, Seán and Lee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his many friends and his "acquaintances" in the taxi trade. In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Gerry will repose at his home on Wednesday (5th Aug.) for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock (max 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Nora B. McGriskin (née Tracey), Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Nora B. McGriskin nee Tracey, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her son Pat (jnr) and her husband Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Joe, Ciaran and Richard, her daughters Mary, Stella and Tracey, daughter in laws, son in laws, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister in laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Nora's funeral will be held in private. House strictly private to family and friends please. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Nora's life will be held at a later date.

Michael Reynolds, Bohey, Leitrim

Peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Michael will be removed to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for funeral mass at 12 noon today, Monday 3rd of August. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass is restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to may leave their condolences below. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ciúin Suite Palliative Care Unit, Mullingar General Hospital care of Sean Whitney, Funeral Directors, Drumlish.

Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran, Donegal

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his wife Diolinda and daugher Elli. Sadly missed by his Parents Pat & Anne McGovern, Sister Kelly, Brothers Philip & Patrick and extended Family and friends. Reposing at his parents' house, Anne and Pat McGovern, Finnerville, Bundoran on Sunday. House private to family only please. Removal to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, today Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle and Headingley, Leeds, Yorkshire, England - July 28th 2020 (Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maureen, son Joseph, Maureen’s brother and sister Michael and Susan, brothers Stephen and Vincent, sisters Lauren and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Please also remember in your prayers Maureen’s sister Jane Howes, Leeds, who passed away recently. Removal from his home on Wednesday (August 5th) at 10:30am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for a memorial service at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Due to current Government guidelines, Chris’s funeral service and cremation will take place privately to family and close friends only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ‘The Stroke Unit’ at Sligo University Hospital, C/O Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle. Chris’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace