Nearly €125,000 for five towns and villages in Leitrim as part of new Covid-19 supports

A total of €124,684.69 has been granted for five towns and villages in Leitrim as part of new Covid-19 supports announced today, Monday, August 3 by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Community and Rural Development and the Islands.

Carrick-on-Shannon has been allocated €25,000 for the provision of stretch tent to provide an outdoor community meeting space; funding for animated light projections on key buildings, and promotion and marketing of events.

Kinlough has been allocated €34,858.97 for equipment for the setup of a Business/Digital Hub in Kinlough Community Centre in order to facilitate remote working and meetings/training/conferences etc.

Manorhamilton has been allocated €17,325.72 for Website development, purchase of Bike Shelters and enhanced signage and story boards.

Drumshanbo has been allocated €22,500 to pedestrianise and re-purpose an area at the entrance to the 'People's Park' on lower main street creating a renewed outdoor space enabling access between main street and the People's Park.

Ballinamore has been allocated €25,000 for the provision of shop front improvements, deep cleaning of public spaces, seating planting and signage.

The funding is part of a €2.8m package which will be shared among 106 towns and villages to help rural towns and villages to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Humphreys said: “Local Authorities throughout the country have been developing creative and innovative proposals to increase footfall and assist businesses in our rural towns and villages. This tranche of funding announced today is part of an enhanced €25 million Town and Village Scheme which will continue to rejuvenate rural communities across Ireland. Further approvals under this hugely popular scheme will follow in a series of funding rounds that will be announced in the coming weeks. I expect that up to 500 towns and villages will be supported this year under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.”

Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, welcomed the funding for Leitrim adding: "It is important that the government supports small towns and villages to step up to the challenges presented by Covid-19, in particular, making local amenities safer and provide for physical distancing."

Bláithín Gallagher, National Coordinator of the Green Party and Chair of the National Executive committee also warmly welcomed the funding noting: “It is great news for the communities and another boost for rural Ireland. These funding awards announced today recognise the need to support rural businesses and communities, to help them rebuild and revive in response to Covid-19.

"Businesses and communities are reeling from the impact of the ongoing pandemic. People have shown restraint and sacrificed many freedoms to demonstrate their care for others within the community, particularly our most vulnerable citizens. The job of government is now to assist businesses and communities in towns and villages across the country to adapt to the specific challenges posed by Covid-19. It is hoped that this funding will help with the implementation of the new measures required to allow business to process in a safe manner such as social distancing. The funding will also allow for the enhancing of our towns and villages, to help increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term. This will increase morale among rural dwellers.”