Another wet and blustery day on the cards for the North West of Ireland

Today, Tuesday, August 4 will be cloudy, humid and very blustery. There will be patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first this morning, but later this morning heavy and persistent rain will reach northwest Connacht. This rain will move southeast across Connacht through the afternoon, but will become patchier during the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain will continue tonight, turning persistent and heavy at times. It will be mild, humid and misty, with lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees. Blustery too with fresh to strong southerly winds.