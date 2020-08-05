More rain on the way for Wednesday, August 5

Today, Wednesday, August 5, will start off cloudy with further outbreaks of rain through the morning and early afternoon, heavy at times. The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon and evening and drier and brighter conditions will follow, with just a few showers around. Fresh southerly winds at first, gradually easing and veering westerly through the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

TONIGHT

Any showers will die out by tonight, leaving a dry night with clear spells, but cloud will increase in western areas towards morning. Less mild than Tuesday night with lowest temperatures ranging 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds.