Welcome for €22,000 each for Swanlinbar and Killeshandra

Cllr John Paul Feeley has welcomed the funding announced for the West Cavan towns of Swanlinbar and Killeshandra under the Town & Village Scheme Accelerated Measures to for works to meet the challenge of Covid-19 and improve economic activity.

Swanlinbar is to receive €22,361 for the creation of an outdoor area for community hub including barbecue area and bike rentals to improve the tourist offering.

Killeshandra will receive €22,262 for health and safety improvements at the Community Centre, Loop Walk enhancements, and seating and footpath cleaning.

Further Town & Village Funding will be announced later in the year.