Strandhill and Rosses Point to benefit from funding of over €200,000

The seaside villages of Strandhill and Rosses Point in Sligo will benefit from funding of over €200,000 announced today under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund.

The Minister for Rural & Community Development visited Boyle in Co Roscommon today, where she announced funding totalling €5.5 million euro for 7 projects nationwide.

Sligo County Council is to receive €202,000 to develop plans for pedestrian-friendly village centres in Strandhill and Rosses Point, through re-designed public realm areas, walkways and addressing dereliction.

The other major projects to receive funding today are in Kildare, Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary, Meath and Wicklow.