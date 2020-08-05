Minister for rural development visits Boyle and Lough Key

Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development paid a visit to Boyle, Co. Roscommon today, where she visited the site of the vacant Royal Hotel which will shortly be re-developed as an enterprise hub and remote-working facility with the support of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The Minister also visited the new Boyle-Lough Key Cycle Corridor, supported by Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, also part of her Department’s Rural Development Investment Programme. These and many other projects in Boyle town centre are the product of Boyle 2040, an ambitious and comprehensive framework for the social and economic regeneration of the town core, delivered by Roscommon County Council and Boyle Town Team.

The Minister commented: “The plans for the regeneration of Boyle are a superb example of collaborative, joined-up thinking in a town planning context, taking account of all the opportunities and challenges faced by the town. I am excited by the development taking place here, which has enjoyed the support of the range of schemes in my Department’s Rural Investment Programme.

“Projects such as the refurbishment of the Royal Hotel as new enterprise and remote working facilities in the centre of the town are seeking to build upon some of the opportunities emerging from this crisis and reinforce the reputation of the West as a natural base for entrepreneurs, start-ups and ambitious companies”.