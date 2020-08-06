Threat of prison hanging over "the hardest man in Cavan"

A disturbance at a house in Carrigallen led to two people from Cavan Town being before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday, June 21.

David Murray, aged 28, from 49 John Paul Avenue, Cavan and Simone Galligan, aged 23, from 3 St Martin's Estate, Cavan, both pleaded guilty to trespass on a building at 27 Cluain Alainn, Carrigallen, failing to comply with the directions of a garda, and failing to comply with Covid-19 regulations on May 3, 2020

Mr Murray pleaded guilty to further charges of being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the same date and at the same address.

Sgt Michael Gallagher outlined the facts to the court. In response to a call, Gardai attended 27 Cluain Alainn, Carrigallen at 6am on May 3 last.

Two people were in the premises and refused to leave. They both had Cavan addresses.

Gardai entered the premises and sought their cooperation to leave and cautioned them as well that they were well outside the 2km Covid regulations radius that was in place at that time. Both refused to leave but then 20 minutes after the original complaint they said they would.

The gardai left, however, they had to be called again a short time later as there was some altercation. Both defendants were confrontational and uncooperative and were arrested.

Simone Galligan has no previous convictions. David Murray has a total of 41 convictions including a prison sentence for assault, as well as burglary, theft and public order offences.

Brian Galligan, the complainant, lives with his girlfriend in rented accommodation in Carrigallen. He had agreed to let the defendants stay overnight but there had been a falling out between the parties.

He said it was a family matter that got out of hand and he thinks it was his girlfriend who called the guards. He said a row broke out between his girlfriend and his sister. He admitted there was roaring and shouting.

He said alcohol was involved but denied there were any other substances taken.

Judge Kilrane told Mr Galligan he was lucky not to be charged with aiding and abetting people who were using his house during the Covid regulations in place.

He said there was a special sitting of the district court that night as a result of this incident and he was very, very concerned by the defiance shown by Mr Murray that night.

“He was in a state of absolute defiance that night in what he would and wouldn't do,” the judge said.

David Murray told the court he couldn't really remember the night, he had been drinking and blacked out. He said he has been trying to turn over a new leaf.

He told Sgt Gallagher he only remembered bits and pieces of it but he remembered the Gardai coming up to the bedroom.

Sgt Gallagher put it to him if he remembered saying, “I will blow your f***ing knee caps off, I run Cavan, I'm the hardest man in Cavan.”

Judge Kilrane questioned why Mr Murray should not go back to prison.

"None of them gave two hoots about the regulations, Mr Galligan, his girlfriend, Mr Murray or Ms Galligan," he said.

Judge Kilrane told the entire family to come up with €1,000 in court on Tuesday, July 28, or Mr Murray would be sent off to prison.

“I don't care where you find it, get it,” he said and adjourned the matter until July 28.

When the case was recalled on July 28, their solicitor, Martin Burke, said they had managed to come up with €400.

Judge Kilrane put the case back to September 15 with a final warning “for the full amount or prison is staring those people in the face; certainly it's staring Mr Murray in the face.”