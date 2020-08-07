Man tells court he "lost the head" over seat belt

Brian Reilly, 12 Shannonside View, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on April 25, 2020 at Oaklands, Carrick-on- Shannon.

On that date a car being driven by the defendant was seen entering the Oaklands estate and the driver was not wearing a seat belt. He became aggressive with Garda Cafferky and refused to comply with a request to calm down and was arrested.

He has a previous conviction from January 2020 for assaulting a man in Drumshanbo for which he was fined €500.

His solicitor said he apologised to the garda on the night. He is a father of five children with one on the way.

Judge Kilrane asked him why the anger and he said he was on medication and "lost the head". He said he had no excuse and said he struggles with anger issues but is not known to the gardai for other issues.

Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €300 for the offence which was paid over on July 28.

A charge of failing to comply with the direction of a garda was struck out.