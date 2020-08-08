Abused bus driver and headbutted the window

A Longford man who was dragged off a Bus Éireann bus in Carrick-on- Shannon, abused the driver and headbutted the window of the bus was told that if he re-offends in the next year he will go to jail for five months.

Joe McDonagh, no fixed abode, Longford, appeared in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Friday, July 24, on a plea of guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with the directions of a garda on May 10, 2020 at N4, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The court heard at 2.20am on that date the Gardai received a call from a Bus Éireann driver about an unruly passenger in Townparks, Carrick-on- Shannon.

Gardai found the defendant to be extremely intoxicated and he refused to get off the bus.

He was abusing the driver and kept calling him a paedophile and headbutted the window. He had to be dragged off the bus.

Mr McDonagh has previous convictions for theft and public order offences.

His solicitor, John McGuinness, said his client has a colourful background. He accepts he was drunk and unruly and had no excuse for his behaviour, he just wanted to get back to Longford.

“When he drinks, this kind of thing happens,” said Mr McGuinness.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked the defendant what was the matter with him, being dragged of a bus like that.

Mr McDonagh said there “wasn't a sinner on the bus and I had my ticket.”

He said the driver didn't want him on the bus because he was drunk.

Asked why he was in Carrick-on-Shannon, Mr McDonagh said he didn't remember because he was drunk.

Judge Kilrane remanded him on bail and ordered him to stay out of Co Leitrim and not re-offend by July 23, 2021.

“If you do not obey those conditions you are going to jail for five months. Do you think you can abide by those conditions?” he asked.

“I'm going to have to,” he replied.