Man operated hackney service without licence

A 71-year-old Boyle man who was operating a hackney service without a licence was only doing so as a way of keeping in touch with the community, Carrick-on- Shannon District Court was told.

The National Transport Authority brought the case against John Finn, 13 Maisonettes, Plunkett Avenue, Boyle, Co Roscommon for an offence on November 7, 2019 at Military Road, Boyle.

Eugene McHale of the NTA said he received information and called Mr Finn and booked him for a run from Boyle to Collooney on the above date.

When they arrived at the destination he paid him €10 for the fare and then identified himself to Mr Finn.

He had no previous convictions and cooperated fully with the investigation.

His solicitor, Colm Conway said Mr Finn made full admissions and was embarrassed by the position he found himself in. He had previously held a hackney licence but was no longer operating under that licence and used this as a way of keeping in touch with the community.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said Mr Finn was fully licensed up to six months before this incident.

He said if costs of €300 were paid by September 15 he would strike out the proceedings.