Woman was extremely abusive to Gardai

Anna O'Donoghue, 9 Convent Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, pleaded guilty to a public order offence on May 22, 2020 at Sean Bhaile, Church St, Ballinamore.

Sgt Michael Gallagher said the defendant was extremely abusive to the Gardai at 11.12pm and used foul language, saying 'f*** ye' and 'ye're only a shower of c****'. There was no apology on file.

The defendant had previous convictions from Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on September 24, 2019 for section 2 assault and public order offences.

Ms O'Donoghue apologised in court and said she had been drinking in her friend's house. She said her twin brother was in hospital in Dublin and had died that night at 11pm of respiratory sepsis. “I was quite upset,” she said and added that it was a once-off.

Judge Kilrane asked her if she had a difficulty with alcohol to which she replied, “Maybe, yeah.”

He asked her what she was doing about it to which she replied, “Nothing.”

He convicted and fined her €200 for the offence.