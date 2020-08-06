Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;

Tommy Drugan, Tullynamoyle, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Tommy Drugan of Tullynamoyle, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, Suddenly. Very sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family; wife Carmel; daughters Tara and Karen; sons Bryan and Alan. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Sean Duignan, Finglas, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Duignan, Sean, 5th August 2020 (late of Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Bridgetown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon). Peacefully at home. Loving husband to Margaret, he will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, children Seamus, Kevin, Joseph, Marie, and Ann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Marie, brothers Val and Patrick, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements to follow.

Mary Jane (Maureen) SWIFT (née Shannon), Boyle, Roscommon / Skerries, Dublin



Mary Jane (Maureen) Swift (née Shannon), Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Skerries, Co. Dublin; August 5th 2020. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff, at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her daughter Maureen Roberts (Ballinameen), Maureen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grand-daughter Lisa Gledhill, Lisa’s husband Steve and their son Luke (Huddersfield, U.K.). Private Cremation will take place on Saturday at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May they all Rest in Peace