Leitrim receives lowest allocation in the country in housing adaptation grants

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, has announced the national allocations for the €73.75 million made available in 2020 for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability living in private houses.

Leitrim County Council received the lowest allocation in the country with €439,498 in exchequer funding and €109,875 in local authority contribution, resulting in a total allocation of €549,373.

Longford County Council was the next lowest with €658,881 in exchequer funding and €164,720 in local authority funding, giving a combined total of €823,601.

All other local authorities received combined funding of over €1,000,000.

Locally, Donegal County Council was allocated a total of €1,675,125, Roscommon County Council €1,157,814, and Sligo County Council €1,415,423.

The funding announced supports home adaptations for older people, people with a disability and people with mobility issues. It will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital, according to the Minister.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.

The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.

The grants also create employment opportunities for builders and local businesses and help reduce the dependency on health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan welcomed the funding for the counties in the North West.