The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Rather cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain, and possibly some thundery bursts. Whilst it will become sunny across much of the western half of the province before noon, showery rain will persist for a time early this afternoon across the midlands. Becoming dry and sunny in most areas. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, warmest away from Atlantic coasts. Moderate southerly breezes will veer westerly and ease through the day.

TONIGHT

Dry, calm and mostly clear tonight. Turning cool; lowest temperatures ranging 5 to 9 degrees Celsius. Some mist and fog setting in later.