Finally some dry weather is on the way ...

Today, Saturday, August 8 will be a dry day with warm spells of summer sunshine. Highest temperatures will range 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, warmest inland. Winds will be mostly light variable, except in local sea breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry and mostly clear with light easterly or variable breezes. Mist and fog patches may develop across the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.