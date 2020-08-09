Dry to start but there are some heavy showers heading our way this Sunday evening
Heavy showers on the way this afternoon
According to Met Éireann today, Sunday, August 9, will be dry and calm with warm spells of sunshine, however isolated heavy showers may occur later in the day. Top temperatures of 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.
TONIGHT
Dry under broken cloud, though some fog patches may develop. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius with just light variable breezes.
