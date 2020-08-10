Cloudy but warm weather today for the North West of Ireland

It will be warm today, Monday, August 10 with a good deal of cloud around, although some hazy sunshine will occur at times. Generally dry but there is the chance of some isolated showers later this morning. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees. Winds will be light northeasterly or variable in direction but will be gusty in and around showers.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry, mild and humid with some patchy mist developing. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light northerly or variable winds.