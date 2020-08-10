Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Drumkeen, Donegal



The death has taken place on Wednesday 22nd July in Brentwood, Essex of Michael Tom (Mick) Murray formerly of Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and Drumkeen, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Róisín, son James, daughter in law Alice and grandsons Conor and Tomás, pre-deceased by his sisters Patricia Conway, (Tulsk) and Adelaide Murray-Grunewald, (Drumshanbo) and survived by his sisters Margaret Murray, (Brentwood, Essex) and Kitty McLoughlin, (Ballindine), extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in both England and Ireland. Removal of remains from Dublin Airport to St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Tuesday 11th August, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral mass to take place at 11am on Wednesday 12th August after which the funeral will proceed to Drumshanbo for burial in the Old Cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines and public health advice, funeral mass and internment private to family and close friends only. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to the North West Hospice c/o of Hubert McCormack or any close family member.

Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim / Longford

Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, August 8th 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, in the absolute loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Lilly. Loving father of Bridget, Catherine, Michael, Peter, Dominic, Annie and Baz. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Michael will repose at the home of his daughter Bridget and son in law John, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co. Longford (N39 H761) today, Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (via Drumard) to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, for funeral Mass at11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions Michael’s funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The family wish to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.

John O'Rourke, Corrogue, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of John O'Rourke, Corrogue, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents and brother Peter, deeply regretted by his brothers Hughie and Pat, sisters in law Kathleen and Marie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra today, Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines on Covid 19, house and funeral will be private to family and neighbours. Anyone wishing to sympathise with the family can do so in Doobally Church car park keeping a 2m distance.

May they all Rest in Peace