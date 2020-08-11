Some isolated showers are possible but it should be a warm and mostly dry for the North West of Ireland

Generally dry and mostly cloudy to start today, Tuesday, August 11 with and the possibility of some isolated showers and just a few sunny spells but becoming brighter during the afternoon. Continuing warm with highest temperatures of 21 to 23 degrees, slightly cooler near coasts as sea breezes develop in otherwise light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

A dry night with good clear spells and patchy mist developing. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light variable breezes.