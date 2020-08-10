An Garda Síochána urge the public to flatten the current curve

An Garda Síochána are urging the public to continue to work together to minimise the risk to each other, to our families and the local community.

To date there have been 1,772 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland with 26,712 Covid-19 confirmed cases of the virus.

In excess of 97% of cases are transmitted through close contact or Community transmission.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "Throughout the country, there has been a huge National and Local effort to date in fighting the Covid-19 Pandemic, but Covid-19 remains a real threat. Once again, we as a community must flatten this new curve in the virus. As a community based organisation, An Garda Síochána is very aware of the impact increased restrictions place on our communities and we will continue to work closely with these communities to support them at this challenging time."

It is vital that people adhere to the Public Health Guidance and Regulations in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Public Health Guidance has stayed consistent:

• Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly – especially after you have been out and about or in and out of other peoples’ homes or businesses.

• Continue to observe good cough and sneeze etiquette.

• Maintain social distancing and remember to exercise judgement about where you spend time – keep in mind that if a place doesn’t look safe and it doesn’t feel safe, it probably isn’t safe.

• Keep your social interactions to a minimum to limit the amount of contacts that you have.

Public Health Advice can be found at https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/cf9b0d-new-public- health-measures-effective-now- to-prevent-further-spread-o/

An Garda Síochána continues to ensure compliance with Covid-19 Public Health Regulations.

All regulations can be found here. National Regulations have been extended until August 31, 2020. These regulations provide penal provisions restricting events to 50 persons indoors and 200 persons outdoors and prevent the carrying on or provision of certain businesses or services.

Local Regulations have been published which provide penal provisions restricting activities in Counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly. These penal provisions restrict events to 6 persons indoors and 15 persons outdoors, funerals to 25 persons indoors/outdoors and further restrict the carrying on or provision of certain businesses or services.

These Local Regulations also restrict movement of residents (applicable persons) to within their own county and non-residents from travelling to these counties, but not travelling through them.

The wearing on Face Coverings on Public Transport remains a Public Health Regulation. The wearing of face coverings in certain Premises and businesses is from today, August 10, 2020, a Public Health regulation. Both these Regulations remain in force until the October 5, 2020.

In supporting the Covid-19 Public Health Regulations and Guidelines, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Gardaí throughout the country will continue to implement Operation Navigation and Operation Fanacht.

• Operation Fanacht has recommenced locally in Kildare/Laois/Offaly, focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures, which are being implemented in these areas.

• Operation Navigation, focuses on Licensed premises nationally, however An Garda Síochána continues to enforce all Covid-19 Health Regulations and other existing criminal legislation where appropriate to do so.

Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person/ business does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.

The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.

Please continue to do your part and comply with the Governments advice and we will all get through this together.