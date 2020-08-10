Drop in number of people in Leitrim receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The number of people in Leitrim in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment have dropped from 1,700 on August 4 to 1,500 a week later.

This is down from 4,100 people in Leitrim who were recorded as being in receipt of the payment on May 5 this year.

Nationally there has been a 56% drop on the 598,000 paid at its peak on May 5.

In the past seven days, 11,100 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 5,000 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, 11th August.

The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Accommodation and Food Services; Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles; and Construction. The largest cohort returning to work is in the 25-34 age group.

Speaking today, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, T.D., welcomed the continuing reduction in numbers claiming the PUP.

“Over the past number of weeks, thanks to the efforts of everybody in our community, we have succeeded in reopening significant parts of our society. This is reflected in the continued reduction in the number of people claiming the PUP. However, we cannot take this progress for granted and we have to safeguard the progress made by continuing to follow the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“Regrettably we have had to postpone some elements of the reopening plan and introduce some limited restrictions in the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

“I understand that this decision is very disheartening for businesses and employees in those counties many of whom have only recently returned to work. It is critically important however that we do not take any unnecessary risks that could reverse the progress our country has made to date and lead to the re-introduction of further restrictions. This has already happened in a number of other countries."

The easiest way for people to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online at www.MyWelfare.ie. When applying, people should provide the name of their employer and details of their last day of employment.

As well as those availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), there are now over 69,500 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS). An estimated 370,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

Payment Assurance

Also, today, the Department of Social Protection has confirmed that over the weekend it has issued further notifications to approximately 29,000 individuals who have failed, so far, to confirm their continued eligibility for PUP.

Although the deadline to respond has already been extended once, a fourth communication issued over the weekend to the people concerned giving them until 12 noon on Friday next to respond. The communication advised that no further payments will issue after the payment that they receive tomorrow. However, they were also provided with a link to the www.MyWelfare.ie site where they can easily apply to have their payment restored. As long as they do this before 12.00 noon on Friday next 14th August they will receive a payment as normal next week.