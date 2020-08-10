August 10, 2020

Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning issued for this evening

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

WEATHER: Offaly slapped with thunderstorm warning

Thunderstorm warning in place

A Status Yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Leinster this evening, Monday, August 10.

Met Éireann said there will be scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight with lightning, hail and a risk of localised flooding.

The warning remains in place until 8am tomorrow, August 11.