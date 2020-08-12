New 90 bed HSE nursing home for Carrick-on-Shannon

The HSE North West is submitting a planning application to Leitrim County Council for the development of a new 90 bed community nursing unit at Ballynamoney Townland, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The proposed development, to the rear of St Patrick's Hospital, will consist of the construction of a 2-storey split level 90 bed unit comprising 50 long stay beds, 20 short stay beds and 20 dementia beds.

The proposed building includes associated recreational, living spaces and ancillary service spaces on all habitable levels together with the construction of a designed rehabilitation facility on level 2.

The proposed development would see the construction of a new access road off the R280 together with associated footpaths, margins and pedestrian crossing.

External works will comprise the construction of circa 97 new car parking spaces including e-Car charging bays and the development of external landscaped gardens together with associated site development works.