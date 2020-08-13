UPDATE: The latest Covid-19 figures for Thursday, August 13, 2020

The latest figures reveal there were 92 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but thankfully, no deaths.

72% of cases are in those under 45 years of age.

Dublin had 24 new cases as had Kildare. There are 8 new cases in Limerick, 6 in Carlow and 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath and 5 in Clare.

The remainder of cases were spread across counties Donegal, Laois, Kerry, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

No new cases were reported in Leitrim.