UPDATE: The latest Covid-19 figures for Thursday, August 13, 2020
Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
The latest figures reveal there were 92 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but thankfully, no deaths.
72% of cases are in those under 45 years of age.
Dublin had 24 new cases as had Kildare. There are 8 new cases in Limerick, 6 in Carlow and 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath and 5 in Clare.
The remainder of cases were spread across counties Donegal, Laois, Kerry, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.
No new cases were reported in Leitrim.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on