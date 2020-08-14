The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Murky, misty and mostly cloudy to start today, Friday with the continued risk of thundery showers or longer spells of rain. Staying warm and humid with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees, in a light to moderate northeasterly or variable breeze.

TONIGHT

Showers becoming more confined to Munster and south Leinster, still with a potential for some thundery bursts in places. Mostly dry elsewhere with some clear spells developing, especially in the north. Overall, a mild and humid night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. Mist and fog patches will develop in light northeasterly or variable breezes.