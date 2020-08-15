"Shocking" case of drunk driving

A case of drunk driving in which a man drove at speed through Mohill town and led gardai on a chase was described as “shocking” by Judge Kevin Kilrane at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Liam Lomasney, Calloughs, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to drunk driving at Drumkielvy, Mohill on April 21, 2019.

Three cases of dangerous driving at Tullyoran, Mohill, Coolabaun, Mohill and Drumkielvy, Mohill on the same date were withdrawn by the State and struck out.

The reading in this case was 157/100 blood.

Sgt Michael Gallagher outlined the facts. He said at about 4am on the above date at Main St, Mohill the defendant drove down the street at speed. He was followed by the patrol car which was operating its lights and siren. He led the gardai on a short chase and swerved back and forth on the road and took bends and corners on the wrong side.

He pulled over and stared out blankly at the garda. He was asked to get out of the vehicle and stepped out and fell on the roadway. He has no previous convictions.

His solicitor, John McGuinness, said this was entirely out of character for Mr Lomasney and he came to court with his hands up.

Judge Kilrane said to Mr Lomasney that he must have been highly intoxicated. He replied that he was, he had been drinking in Carrick-on-Shannon and was driving home.

Judge Kilrane said the drunk driving was “a particularly bad case” and he convicted and fined the defendant €400 and disqualified him for three years effective from December 15, 2020.