Drove with no insurance to get a bag of coal

A man who had no insurance drove to a local shop to get a bag of coal and was detected by the gardai.

Jimmy Waldron, Palm Grove House, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, pleaded guilty at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court to having no insurance on June 8, 2019 at Station Road, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The 36-year-old father of three was detected driving without insurance after he had driven 300 metres up the road to get a bag of coal.

The court heard he had a previous conviction from Carrick-on-Shannon District Court from April 2019 when he was disqualified for six months and ordered to carry out 240 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison. He also has previous convictions dating back to 2010 and 2011 for drunk driving.

Robert Lowe BL, stated Mr Waldron was apologetic and has three young children, one of whom travels to the UK regularly for treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta.

Judge Kevin Kilrane noted the defendant was driving again on June 8, in effect, while on a suspended sentence.

Mr Waldron said it was a cold and wet day and the house was cold and he took a chance to get a bag of coal from the shop.

Judge Kilrane said it was the month of June, not the depths of winter. He questioned why he should not go to prison and said he has been given several chances and not taken them.

Mr Waldron said he has over half of his community service completed and is going back to the start and is getting driving lessons so he can get his licence.

“His record is shocking. You may forget about your full test, that's the least of your worries,” the judge said and adjourned the case until October 27 for a general probation report.