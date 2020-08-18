Don't forget the umbrella today!

Rain continuing today, August 18, Tuesday morning, but becoming lighter and gradually clearing northwards with sunshine and showers following. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light moderate southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Much of Tuesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and with patches of mist and fog. Rain will develop and move up from the south over much of Munster overnight. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.