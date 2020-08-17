Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paul O'Connor, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Paul O'Connor Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim & formerly of Sutton, Dublin on August 16th 2020 at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Kevin and Emlyn, daughter-in-law Jacinta, grandson Ryan, brother Francis, the extended O' Connor family and friends. Reposing at his home today, Monday 17th August and on Tuesday 18th August from 5pm - 8pm. Removal to Leitrim Village Church on Wednesday morning, 19th August for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, the funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Given the exceptional current circumstances and to protect everyone especially the vulnerable, the government advice on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular, with regards to social distancing and handshaking.

Catherine (Kitty) Hennelly - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Hennelly (née Keaveney), Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and formerly Glenamaddy, Co Galway, on Saturday, 15th August 2020. Peacefully, at her daughter Camilla’s residence in Galway City. Predeceased by her husband Joe, her brothers Michael, John, Mark and her sisters Mary, Margaret, Nonie and Bridie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Marina, Camilla, Edel, Joan and Breeda, son Brian, daughter-in-law Áine, sons-in-law Seamus, Maurice, Mike, Niall and Rob, adored granddaughters Ellen, Maria, Tess, Eleanor, and grandsons Niall, Matthew, Mark, Joe, Richie and Cathal, carers Juciana and Aline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current HSE guidelines, Kitty's home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on https://cortoberparish.online/ on Monday, 17th August at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving for burial in Bohermore Cemetery, Galway City at 2.30pm approximately. A memorial mass to celebrate Kitty’s life will take place at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace