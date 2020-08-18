Leitrim Cróga project shortlisted for SEAI Energy Award

The sustainable community of Leitrim Cróga (Ballinaglera SEC) is among the shortlisted finalists in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards 2020.

The annual awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector. Twenty-four applicants across eight categories have been shortlisted, with the winners to be selected by a VIP judging panel in the coming weeks. Winners will be named at the awards ceremony in mid-October.

The successful finalists were chosen for their innovative sustainable energy solutions and for inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers.

Leitrim Cróga (Ballinaglera SEC) is a finalist in the Inspirational Energy Community category. This sustainable community’s successes include an extensive household survey, engagement with 400 local participants and a roadmap to reduce carbon emissions. This community delivered a series of local climate talks and a Transition Year, Climate Action day which showed an excellent example of intergenerational community engagement. The community has also undertaken some demonstration projects to showcase renewables in action.

Congratulating all the entrants, Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector with SEAI said: “This year, despite the obvious challenges that each of you faced, you continued in your commitment and passion for sustainable energy and climate action. Each year we are blown away by the quality of entries to the SEAI Energy Awards and this year has proved no different. We received 125 entries from businesses, communities, and organisations across the country who are leading the charge, reshaping our communities and businesses, and inspiring each and every one of us through their action.”

This year’s categories are Large Business – Exemplary Energy Management, Small and Medium Business – Exemplary Energy Performance, Public Sector – Energy Leadership, Inspirational Energy Community, Energy in Buildings, Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy, Energy Manager or Team of the Year, and Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation. The latter winner will receive a €10,000 bursary.

For more information on the SEAI Energy Awards 2020 and full details on the finalist’s projects, visit www.seai.ie/energyawards