UPDATE: The latest Covid-19 figures for Tuesday, August 18

According to the latest figures for Covid-19 released this evening, there have been a further 190 cases of the virus confirmed.

This news comes on the heels of strict new guidelines announced this evening following a cabinet meeting.

People are advised to work from home where possible and to avoid public transport.

Sports fans ave also been left reeling as fixtures will now go ahead without supporters present.

There have been dramatic reductions to numbers allowed to socialise indoors and outside as well.

Older people are advised to shop during certain hours and avoid unnecessary trips outside their household.

Older people have expressed anger that they are being impacted most by the new restrictions when the biggest increase in cases has been in those 45 and younger.