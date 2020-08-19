Country braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ellen

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for seven counties and the remainder of the island is under a Status Yellow warning as Storm Ellen approaches the South West coast today, Wednesday, August 19.

Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

An Orange level warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford and other counties are under a Status Yellow warning.

The warnings remain in place until 12pm on Thursday, August 20.