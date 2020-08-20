Stormy conditions continuing today for much of the North West of Ireland

Very windy today, Thursday, August 20 with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy and merging to give longer spells of rain at times, with a risk of thundery downpours. There is also a risk of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 Celsius, in strong and gusty southerly winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will have occasional spells of rain, heavy and possibly thundery at times, with a continuing risk of flooding Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius, in moderate southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly by morning.