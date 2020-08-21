Some dry spells expected today, Friday, August 21, 2020

Today, Friday, August 21 will brighten up gradually with dry intervals, but showers also. Maximum temperatures 15 to 18 Celsius, in mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

TONIGHT

Breezy or windy, with clear spells and scattered showers, the showers most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties, possibly merging to give longer spells of rain later the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong in coastal areas.