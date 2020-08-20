Nearly 3,000 Leitrim homes and businesses without power this morning following Storm Ellen
Power outages have been reported across Co Leitrim
Nearly 3,000 in Co Leitrim have been left without power following Storm Ellen. Here is the latest information on areas impacted and expected repair times:
Kiltyclogher
141 customers are currently without power in the Kiltyclogher area. Estimated time of restoration of power is 3pm.
Dromahair/Killargue
102 homes in the wider Dromahair/Killargue area are currently without power. Estimated time of restoration is 8.20pm.
Drumkeeran
2.25pm is the estimated time of restoration of power for 877 properties in the Drumkeeran area.
Mohill
113 homes in Mohill are without power. ESB hope to have power restored by 8pm tonight.
Fenagh
23 homes in the Fenagh area are without power with restoration expected by 7.45pm.
Drumshanbo
Power is expected to be restored to 711 properties in the Drumshanbo area by 2pm today.
Arigna
807 properties are currently without power with an estimated restoration time of 7.45pm.
Drumreilly/Aughavas/Ballinamore
113 customers have been impacted by power outages. The estimated time of restoration is 7pm tonight.
Derrada area outside Ballinamore
39 customers are currently without power. Power is expected to be restored by 7.30pm.
