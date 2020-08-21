Leitrim deaths - Friday, August 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



H62& Sheelin House, Kilnahard Pier, Ballyheelan, Co. Cavan (2018-2020). Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Francis, sister Mae, brothers Michael and Patrick and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Carmel & Caroline, nephews Michael, John, Peter, Declan, Noel and Paul, his many grandnieces & nephews, cousins, close friends, neighbours and his special friend Joanne. Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen Cooney (née Brady), Barraghmore, Drumlish, Longford



Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband John, sons Ciaran, Sean and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Caoimhe and Karen, sister Catherine, brother Bernie (UK). Predeceased by her parents Bernie and Cissie and brother Pat-Joe. Reposing at her residence this Friday privately for family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish at 12 noon with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, Funeral Mass is restricted to family only. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Whitney's Undertakers, Drumlish.

May they all Rest in Peace