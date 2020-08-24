Leitrim deaths - Monday, August 24, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Gormley, Loch Gowna, Cavan



Gormley Tom, "Lakelands", Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan, Sat 22nd August peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his dear wife Mary, his daughter Grainne Ellis and his son Tom. Deeply regretted by his adoring family; his son Tony, daughters; Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Maeve Hyland, Eimear Morris, Geraldine Uprichard and Clare Wharton, his sons in law, much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to HSE and government regulations, Tom's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortége will depart from his home to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, today Monday, 24th August, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page.

Charles Ferguson, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Charles Ferguson, The Old Forge, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Leitrim. Peacefully at St Attracta's Nursing Home, Charlestown in his 95th year, private cremation will take place on Tuesday in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

Linda Bell (née Flower), Moneenshinnagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Linda Bell (nee Flower), Riverside Cottage, Moneenshinnagh, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Sean, daughters Michelle and Cathy, Grandson Darren, son in law Brian. sister Kathy, brother in law Verdon, nieces, extended family, her neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral service on Monday, 24th August, 2020 at 11am in Manorhamilton Parish Church. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Linda's funeral service and cremation will be private to family and close friends only.

Maisie Meehan (née McGullion), Glenfarne Road, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Maisie Meehan Glenfarne Road, Kiltyclogher, Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons PJ, Martin, and Gerard, her daughters in law Ann-Marie, Dalia and Sara, her grandchildren Sophia, Faith, Orla, Ben, Isabella, Sam and JJ. In line with current HSE Guidelines Maisie's Funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Maisie's life will be held at a later date. House strictly private at all times please. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford

& Sheelin House, Kilnahard Pier, Ballyheelan, Co. Cavan (2018-2020). Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Francis, sister Mae, brothers Michael and Patrick and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Carmel & Caroline, nephews Michael, John, Peter, Declan, Noel and Paul, his many grandnieces & nephews, cousins, close friends, neighbours and his special friend Joanne. Removal this morning, Monday, to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 12pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Frank’s repose and service is private to family and close friends

May they all Rest in Peace