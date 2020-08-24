Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for counties Sligo, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for this evening, Monday, August 24 and into Tuesday, August 25.

Intense rainfall is expected at times with falls of 30 to 50 mm expected.

Met Éireann is warning of surface flooding in many areas and are also warning that there is a possibility of river flooding in places as well as river levels will be further elevated by the deluge.

The warning remains in place from 9pm this evening (Monday) to 9pm tomorrow.