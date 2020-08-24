UPDATE: 147 new cases of Covid-19 for Monday, August 24, 2020

147 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health this evening, Monday, August 24.

No futher deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours but the number of patients in public hospitals with confirmed Covid-19 has increased to 28, up from 20 the previous day.

Figures compiled by the HSE show that at 8pm last night there were also 90 patients in hospital with suspected cases of the virus, up from 82 the previous day.

The number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 in intensive care units remains at six.

There are ten patients in ICUs with suspected Covid-19, up from six the previous day.