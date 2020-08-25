STATUS ORANGE: Rainfall alert still in place for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Donegal on Tuesday, August 25
#StormFrancis
Heavy rain on the way again today
A Status Orange rainfall warning remains in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal today, Tuesday, August 25.
Further intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected and this, combined with overnight accumulations, will lead to some flash flooding.
This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also Met Éireann has warned.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on