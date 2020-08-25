ARRESTS: Four men charged in relation to separate incidents of theft involving ATMs in Counties Cavan, Meath and Monaghan

Gardaí have arrested and charged four men in relation to separate incidents of theft involving ATMs in various locations across counties Cavan, Meath and Monaghan last year.

The four men (aged 26, 29, 34 and 38) were arrested in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 25th August 2020 for offences contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001 and Sections 72/73 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

The charges follow ongoing investigations into the attempted theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan on 3rd April 2019, the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co, Cavan on 14th August 2019, and the seizure of cash at an address in Moynalty, Co. Meath intended to facilitate the commission of organised crime.

The arrests were made by Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit and Detective Branches based in Carrickmacross, Bailieboro, Monaghan and Kells following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The men were detained in Carrickmacross Garda Station and have since been charged in relation to these incidents. They are due to appear before a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court today, 25th August 2020 at 2.30pm.