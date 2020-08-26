Scattered showers for the North West of Ireland today

A bright fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers today, Wednesday, August 26. Showers will become frequent and heavy at times later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 Celsius with light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start off dry with clear spells, but showers will move in from the west to most areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.