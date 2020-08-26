Host a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning and raise funds for your North West Hospice on September 24

Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s is celebrating its 28th year and Hospices nationwide together with long-standing partner Bewley’s, are calling on the Irish public to host a coffee morning on Thursday 24th September to help raise vital funds for their local hospice.

This year due to Covid-19 restrictions, coffee morning hosts are encouraged to host socially distanced or virtual coffee mornings to ensure the safety of attendees and that government guidelines* are adhered to. It is hoped that this year’s events, whether held in small groups in homes or virtually with colleagues and friends, will raise much needed funds for hospices across Ireland, to meet growing demands for the services.

Journalist and broadcaster, Sharon Ní Bheoláin, officially launched this year’s campaign, which is asking people across the country to support this important initiative by hosting a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning. To register to host a coffee morning on Thursday 24th September, or on a date that suits you, go to www.northwesthospice.ie/coffeemorning or call (071) 9170523. Hosts are provided with a free Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters and invitations free of charge. Remember, every cup counts!

Those who cannot attend coffee morning can donate to North West Hospice by calling (071) 9170523 or at www.northwesthospice.ie

Ambassador Sharon Ní Bheoláin commented, “I’m delighted to be involved with this year’s Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s. It has been a difficult few months for many and I really wanted to help shine a light on the great work of hospices nationwide. It is crucial that we continue to support fundraising events like this and raise vital funds for hospice and specialist palliative care services across the country”.

Bernadette McGarvey, Head of Fundraising at North West Hospice said, “This year has been a challenging year for all of us, and as local organisations that rely so heavily on fundraising our efforts continue to be severely affected by COVID-19. As with all frontline organisations, the pandemic poses a massive challenge to our services for vulnerable patients and their families. The money raised through Hospice Coffee Morning Together with Bewley’s, is crucial to ensuring that we continue to meet each individual patient’s needs and to support their families and loved ones. The success of the campaign over the last 28 years is testament to the support from our wonderful coffee morning hosts and our long-time sponsor Bewley’s”.

Jason Doyle, Managing Director at Bewley’s Ireland & UK said, “It’s been a privilege for Bewley’s to be involved with Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s for the past 28 years. Last year we reached a major milestone in our fundraising and to date have raised over €39 million for local hospices across Ireland. Caring for people and the community is at the heart of Bewley’s and this is very much aligned with the services local hospices provide for its communities. Our connection to hospice is a perfect fit with the ethos of our company and we are delighted to be involved once again with this important fundraising event for Hospice.’’

* Stay Safe - no matter what type of Coffee Morning you host – please always remember to stay safe

and adhere to the current HSE and Government COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit www.hse.ie to see

the most up to date guidance.