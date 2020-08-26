Longford gardaí seize over €20k in drugs

Gardaí attached to the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit have seized €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine during two separate search operations in Longford this week.

The searches were conducted under warrant following intelligence received by the Divisional Drugs Unit into the distribution of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

At approximately 5.15pm on Sunday, 23rd August 2020, a residence was searched in Longford town. During the course of this search approximately €11,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

On Tuesday, 25th August 2020 at 2.30pm a second address was searched in Longford town and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene of the second search and taken to Longford Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter.