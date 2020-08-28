IT Sligo receives €979,000 in Devolved Capital Grant

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, has approved the provision of a Devolved Capital Grant allocation of €979,000 to the Institute of Technology Sligo as part of a €25 million fund to the higher education sector.

Under the National Development Plan, this grant is intended to support Institutes in addressing their most urgent infrastructural requirements for the academic year 2020-2021, including maintenance and refurbishment of facilities; replacement and upgrade of equipment, including ICT equipment; and small-scale building works in the context of the delivery of strategic goals.

President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack welcomed the announcement by the Minister Harris saying “We would like to thank Minister Harris and the department for their continued support. IT Sligo has secured over €30 million in funding over the past year for major capital developments. This recent announcement will significantly help in realising our ambitions to maintain our facilities to the highest standards and to build the most modern and high tech institute in the country.”

The Institute's President continued “We have already invested millions in the development of Block K in our northern campus which will be open to our Yeats Academy of Art, Design and Architecture students this semester.”

IT Sligo will be re-opening its campus to students at the end of September after spending the past six months working remotely. The Institute has invested heavily in health and safety measures since the lockdown in March and has been planning and preparing to re-open under the guidance and restrictions advised by Government guidelines.

President of IT Sligo, Brendan McCormack said “We want to reassure all students and parents and staff, every effort has been made to create a safe environment for everyone to return on campus. While we will still be teaching remotely, we recognise the importance to students of having some level of face-to-face learning, particularly for laboratories and workshops, during the academic year.”