Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 29, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Thursday 27th August, peacefully in The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Beloved husband of the late Una and cherished father of sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Colette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine and his most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, his niece, nephews, relatives and wider family. Pa’s cortège will leave his home on Saturday afternoon at 2.40pm to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for Funeral Mass at 3pm followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pa’s funeral will be restricted to family and close friends.

John (Séan) O'Mears Ruanard, Clonlara, Clare / Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Limerick

Lt. Col (Retd.) Irish Army. Formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Dolores and dearest father of Eoghan. He will be loved and deeply missed by his wife & son, family Paschal & Phelim, sister Marie (O’Briain), daughter-in-law Jill, grandchildren Iarlaith, Setanta & Odhrán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, colleagues, relatives & friends. Requiem Mass in St. Senan’s Church, Clonlara on Saturday (Aug. 29th) at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed (HERE). Burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Limerick Youth Services. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

May Kneeshaw (née Flannery), Churchtown, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Kneeshaw, May (née Flannery) (Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) August 27th 2020 (peacefully) at the Blackrock Clinic, after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Fred and mother of David, Justin, Helen and Andrew. Sadly missed by her family, sisters Nora and Ann, sister-in-law Kitty, brother-in-law Dermy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her grandchildren Blaine, Conor, Daragh, Ciara, Cian, Alina, Heather, Hazel and Hayley, her great-granddaughter Annabelle, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. In accordance with government guidance regarding social gathering, a private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10.00 am. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown, which may be viewed on www.goodshepherdchurchtown. ie. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

Bernadette Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bernadette Mahon London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 6th August 2020 in the tender care of the staff of Kenbrook Care Home, Wembley, England. Predeceased by her sisters Bridie Callaghan and Teresa Mahon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother; Bernard, sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Removal on Saturday 29th August 2020 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards to Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to family and friends only.

May they all Rest in Peace