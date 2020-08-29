Sunny spells with some light showers

A mostly dry day, apart from a very isolated light shower with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Moderate north to northwest winds, will be fresh at times near the coast.

Cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures of 13 to 14 degrees.

Looking ahead the weather will be generally settled but rather cool spell of weather for this weekend with high pressure dominating. Atlantic frontal systems returning early next week.

Skies will clear on Saturday night with minimum temperatures dropping to between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius. Some grass frost is possible locally in Munster and south Leinster. Light northwest or variable breezes.

Sunday will be largely dry with mix of cloud and sunny spells and just the odd light shower possible. The best of the sunshine will be in the morning.