New diocesan appointments in the Diocese of Kilmore

Very Rev. Martin Hayes, Bishop-elect of Kilmore, has announced the following diocesan appointments which will take effect from Saturday 12 September 2020:

Very Rev. Oliver Kelly, P.P. V.F. Manorhamilton to be parish priest in Glenfarne.

Very Rev. John Gilhooly, P.P. Mullagh to be parish priest and V.F. in Manorhamilton.

Rev. Paul Prior, C.C. Glenfarne to be parish priest in Mullagh.

Rev. Darragh Connolly, priest in residence Drumkilly, to go on half-year sabbatical.