No deaths but number of Covid-19 cases has increased again

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 29th August, the HPSC has been notified of 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 28,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

20 are men / 22 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

6 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.